LA Clippers to See First Round Draft Pick in 2025
In a pivotal Game 7 Saturday, the LA Clippers were eliminated in less-than-ideal fashion, falling to the Denver Nuggets by a margin of 19.
The first half was a competitive one, but Denver swung in the third quarter and LA never recovered, with the Nuggets’ lead eventually stretching to as much as 35. In such a competitive series — with each team having won three games heading into Saturday’s matchup — the Clippers' performance was slightly shocking.
One silver living — almost nickel-like, so soon off elimination — is the fact the Clippers will actually make a first round selection at this year’s NBA Draft. Its first in two years.
In adding Paul George — and subsequently Kawhi Leonard — to the team back in 2019, LA leveraged its future. More specifically, most of its NBA Draft capital. The Clippers sent three unprotected picks, two of which OKC has already cashed in on, as well as two first round pick swaps in 2023 and 2025.
Luckily, 2025 is a year LA only needs to swap with the Thunder, meaning they’ll at least select in the first round for the first time since taking Kobe Brown at No. 30. Unfortunately, given OKC’s wild success this year, they’ll again be picking dead last on day one, opposed to a much better No. 15.
But again, a win is a win. The Clippers will be able to add talent in some form or fashion, be it a project who could blossom in a few years, or a proven collegiate veteran ready to hit the ground running. The ’25 draft has some highly talented players up top, meaning it’ll only push potential sleepers down further and further.
The Clippers won’t need to make major roster decisions this offseason with some of its future capital still in OKC’s hands. But it should be able to at least add a young prospect for the future.