Lakers Select Dalton Knecht No. 17 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
After another Playoffs exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers looked to the 2024 NBA Draft to add another piece to their aging core.
With the No. 17 overall pick, they added Tennessee's Dalton Knecht in the first round of the draft Wednesday night.
Led by LeBron James, Anthony Davis and a slew of win-now rotational players, the Lakers will be looking to make a run at another championship next season. And their newest addition fits in to that snugly.
One of the best stories in this class, the 6-foot-7 wing has continued to elevate his game throughout college as he moved up the ranks in competition. As a fifth-year senior at Tennessee last season, Knecht showcased his dynamic upside while averaging 21.7 points and 4.9 boards per contest while converting on 39.7% of his 6.5 triples per game. He’s considered one of the players from the lottery who will make an instant impact at the NBA level given his experience and skillset.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Knecht: When Knecht does need to create for himself, he’s a natural playmaker and bucket getter. He boasts good athleticism and can rise up and dunk with power. He moves really well and can attack the cup with force. The Tennessee prospect is efficient with his dribbles and makes the most of every move when he has the ball in his hands. His IQ is apparent as well, especially with his ability to operate as the handler in pick-and-role situations.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
