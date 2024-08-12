Los Angeles Lakers Rookie Dalton Knecht See Debut Set Against Timberwolves
The NBA season is 71 days away and as we inch closer to basketball returning, the schedule is trickling out from the league's news breakers. On Monday, The Athletic's Shams Charania is one of the industries best news breakers and he revealed a pair of interesting opening night contests.
On TNT the NBA season will kick off with the ring ceremony of the reigning NBA Champion Boston Celtics taking on the Eastern Conference contending New York Knicks to set the table for the first Western Conference tilt of the season in Los Angeles.
it will be the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves to put on the nightcap of the NBA's opening slate to tip off another marathon journey.
The Los Angeles Lakers will be debuting plenty as the Purple and Gold have a rookie bench boss in JJ Redick who possesses no NBA coaching experience and is thrown into the fire with LeBron James and Anthony Davis looking to get back to contender status. His first test? The Minnesota Timberwolves who earned the No. 3 seed a year ago in the Western Conference.
This game also represents the debut of Tennessee swingman Dalton Knecht, the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, who projects to play a role for the Lakers right out of the gate. He will go toe-to-toe with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 draft, Rob Dillingham, who is expected to do the same in Minnesota.
