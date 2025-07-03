Lakers’ Rookie Could see Impact in Year 1
The Lakers haven’t had an overwhelmingly positive free agency period, missing out on several of the top targets.
While they landed former No. 1 overall pick DeAndre Ayton Wednesday evening, they mostly watched as other talented role players signed elsewhere, notably losing wing Dorian Finney-Smith to the Rockets.
Still, things are somewhat mitigated by the earlier addition of Adou Thiero at the 2025 NBA Draft.
Last week, the Lakers were aggressive in adding Thiero to the squad. They made multiple trades up to No. 36 using cash considerations, eventually taking the Arkansas forward.
At 6-foot-8 with a guard background, Thiero has claim to being one of the most athletic players in the class, and was one of the best available players heading into Day 2 of the draft.
He played two seasons at Kentucky before following John Calipari to Arkansas and seeing a breakout season. He averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 55% from the floor and just 26% from three.
Thiero won’t properly space the floor in the beginning of his career, but he should do everything else offensively at a manageable level. His elite athleticism should help him to thrive in transition, cutting and in the dunker spot. And with all-time passers in LeBron James and Luka Doncic rostered, he should find himself open often.
Defensively, he’ll thrive with tenacity, his 7-foot wingspan and ball-hawking instincts. There’s plenty of refining to be done on that end, but the bones are there of a talented defensive player.
Suffice it to say, given the current state of the Lakers rotation, Thiero could be in line for real Year 1 minutes, with plenty more on the horizon.
Lakers’ fans will get their first look at Thiero at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from July 10-20.