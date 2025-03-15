Lakers Rookie Steps Up in Star’s Absence
With superstars in LeBron James and Luka Doncic both out against the Denver Nuggets, it wasn’t known heading into the game who would step up in their absence.
Many looked to guard Austin Reaves — who did indeed finish with 37 points and 13 assists — but the team likely stood no chance with only his offense. Luckily, rookie Dalton Knecht quickly took the reins and never looked back, helping to make for a competitive game versus a Western rival.
Across his 37 minutes, Knecht added 32 points, only behind Reaves. He finished shooting just under 50% in the game, hitting on five of his 13 attempted 3-pointers.
He provided a much-needed scoring spark, and showcased a glimpse of his future as a more comfortable and experienced player down the line. He was one of the oldest players in the 2024 NBA Draft, but that doesn't mean he's at his peak just yet.
Los Angeles ultimately couldn’t come away with the win, falling 131-126 late, but Knecht’s performance from the starting lineup was an encouraging one as the team continues to make a push in the Western Conference.
On the year, the team’s No. 17 pick is averaging 9.6 points on 47% shooting overall, adding three rebounds and one assist per game. With heliocentric stars in James and Doncic, they’ll likely need Knecht on his A-game come postseason time.
The Lakers next take on the Phoenix Suns, hoping to snap a four-game losing-streak.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.