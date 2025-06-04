Lu Dort Gives Impressive Update on OKC Thunder Rookie
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals. All attention is turned to both teams attempting to win their first NBA Championship in franchise history.
The Finals will begin on Thursday, June 5, inside the Paycom Center. The Oklahoma City Thunder were expected to reach this stage all season long and have now fulfilled that prediction with their best shot in franchise history to win a ring.
Though the NBA world never truly stands still, not even for the NBA Finals. As soon as the confetti falls on one of these two teams, the NBA Draft is right around the corner, which leads straight into free agency and Summer League.
The Oklahoma City Thunder still have a focus on the NBA Draft, the Thunder will have three picks in the 2025 NBA Draft and have a roster full of young talent to make NBA Summer League exciting.
One of the biggest pieces of the Thunder's likely Summer League roster is rookie guard Nikola Topic. Oklahoma City landed Topic at No. 12 in the 2024 NBA Draft, after he spent the entire draft cycle being considered a top-5 talent in the draft before injuries forced him to slide.
He has taken a redshirt season, missing the entire 2024-25 NBA season and is now back on the court rehabbing and could see some time on the hardwood this summer.
During his NBA Finals media availability, defensive ace Lu Dort discussed Topic's rehab and what he has seen from the first-round pick.
"He's been doing a lot of his recovery stuff but you can see the talent and how much more comfortable with the ball. Recently, he started playing with us and be a little more active with us," Dort said of Topic. "He's still getting back from his injury but I can see just how comfortable with the ball and the type of player he's going to be."
This is high praise from Dort, who has seen the best of the best and defended top talent in this league, to spot Topic's talent level.
For as great as Oklahoma City has been this season, and heavy favorites to win the championship, Topic can fill in as the team's backup table setter next year to make them even better.