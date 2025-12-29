Pacers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 29
The Houston Rockets struggled to open their road trip, but after losing four of their first five, they got the big Christmas Day win over the Lakers, then returned home to take down the Cavaliers.
On the flip side, the Indiana Pacers continue to struggle. They’ve lost eight straight games to fall to 6-26 on the season, including 1-14 on the road.
The oddsmakers have the Rockets as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Monday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.
Pacers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers +15.5 (-115)
- Rockets -15.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +650
- Rockets: -1000
Total
- 221.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Pacers vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 29
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN IN, SCHN
- Pacers record: 6-26
- Rockets record: 19-10
Pacers vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Jay Huff – questionable
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- T.J. McConnell – questionable
- Ben Sheppard – questionable
- Obi Toppin – out
Rockets Injury Report
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Alperen Sengun – questionable
- Tyler Smith – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
Pacers vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
Jabari Smith has returned to his full-time starter role this season in Houston, and he’s putting together a solid campaign so far.
After averaging just 12.2 points per game last year while coming off the bench in 18 of 57 games, Smith is up to 15.6 PPG through 28 games – all starts – this season.
Smith has been fairly consistent in his scoring as well. While there have been a few games in the mid-20s, most nights he’s right in the upper teens to cash 15+ points.
The power forward has at least 15 points in five straight games and nine of his last 10, bringing that total up to 19 of 28 games this season. Indiana shouldn’t be able to slow down his pace tonight.
Pacers vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
The Rockets have had their duds in recent weeks, but when they’ve won, they’ve won big. Their wins this month have come by 17, 23, 14, 2, 19, and 26 points, and a 28-point victory to close out November.
On the flip side, Indiana has struggled to keep up the pace in most of its losses. During their eight-game losing streak, the Pacers have lost by 26, 22, 17, 8, 19, 1, 19, and 10.
Houston is more than capable of covering this -15.5 spread against Indiana tonight.
Pick: Rockets -15.5 (-105)
