Magic Select Tristan da Silva No. 18 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
After making the Playoffs for the first time in several seasons, the Orlando Magic looked to Wednesday’s draft to add another young talent to their roster.
The Magic ended up taking Colorado forward Tristan da Silva No. 18 overall at the 2024 NBA Draft.
With Paulo Banchero leading the charge — and players like Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and more in tow — Orlando will be looking to replicate last season’s success with their newest addition helping.
When it comes to upperclassmen who could help a team as a rookie, da Silva fits the mold as a 6-foot-9 combo forward. As one of three players from Colorado expected to be drafted this week, da Silva was phenomenal last season, averaging 16.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while knocking down 40% of his threes on high volume. Jumbo shooters with experience like da Silva are generally safe bets as floor-raisers in the NBA.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on da Silva: The 6-foot-9 forward is long and will likely be more perimeter-oriented at the next level. As a shooter overall, da Silva is much more than a rhythm guy. He uses pump fakes and jabs well to get his defender in the air or off balance for a quick one or two dribble moves into a jumper.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
