March Madness: Previewing Tomorrow's Louisville-Michigan State Round of 32 Game

March Madness has arrived, and we've already gotten to witness some incredible upsets and performances. AJ Dybantsa scored 35 against Texas last night, High Point defeated Wisconsin, and we got to see an incredible finish to Santa Clara-Kentucky earlier today. The Round of 32 begins tomorrow, where a Louisville team without Mikel Brown Jr. faces Jeremy Fears Jr. and the Michigan State Spartans. Let's take a look at who to watch in tomorrow's Louisville-Michigan State matchup:

Louisville Cardinals

Ryan Conwell

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) shoots a free throw during the first half against the South Florida Bullsduring a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Without Mikel Brown Jr., the top prospect to watch on Louisville is 6-foot-4 senior guard Ryan Conwell. This is his third straight season averaging over 16 points per game in college basketball -- with this season's averages being 18.7 points, 2.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. Conwell is finishing 59.2% of his attempts at the rim (120 attempts), 36.4% of his non-rim twos (44 attempts), 34.1% of his threes (314 attempts), and 84.1% of his free throw attempts (145 attempts). When you take into account both his production and efficiency, Conwell has had impressive numbers this season. While the 34.1% from three doesn't immediately pop, this is on a very high rate of 17.4 three point attempts per 100 possessions and 12.4 actual three point attempts per game.

Conwell has been unassisted on 44.8% of his made field goals this season while assisting an estimated 16.3% of his teammates' made field goals when on the floor. The 21 year old who turns 22 years old in June will likely be offered many two-way contracts in June and is projected to be either an undrafted free agent or a late second-round pick.

Other players to monitor for the Cardinals include 6-foot-8 sophomore Khani Rooths and 6-foot-4 sophomore guard Adrian Wooley.

Michigan State

Jeremy Fears Jr.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrates a play against North Dakota State during the first half of NCAA Tournament First Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tom Izzo-led Spartans have won another NCAA Tournament game, and this squad's top prospect is 6-foot-2 junior guard Jeremy Fears Jr. He's taken a significant leap this year, averaging 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 58.3% at the rim (96 attempts), 43.5% on non-rim twos (138 attempts), 32.4% from three (102 attempts), and 89.4% from the free throw line (198 attempts).

His ability to create for both himself and his teammates is amongst the best players in the country, as he's been unassisted on 68.5% of his made field goals this season while assisting on an estimated 52.4% of his teammates' made field goals when on the floor this season. Lastly, his 9.2 assists per game is first in the country and his 4.01 assist-turnover ratio is fourth in the country.

Jordan Scott

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott (6) takes a jump shot as North Dakota State Bison guard Andy Stefonowicz (5) defends during the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-8 freshman is considered one of the better defenders in college basketball -- combine this with being a 37.1% shooter from beyond the arc (97 attempts), positional size, and a 5.4 stock percentage, and we are looking at a potential NBA prospect. He's someone to monitor in this game and especially next season.

Other players to monitor for Michigan State include 6-foot-7 junior Coen Carr, who is almost a guarantee for an electric play per game, and 6-foot-7 freshman Cam Ward.