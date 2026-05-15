Top Performers from Second Day of Scrimmages at 2026 NBA Draft Combine

The 2026 NBA Draft Combine continued on Thursday, May 14 with two more scrimmages.

After multiple players shined in the first day of live action on May 13, more 2026 NBA Draft prospects helped boost their stock on day two.

While most of the top prospects in this year's class didn't participate in scrimmages, and a few more withdrew after starring on day one, there were still a number of players who will likely get drafted competing on Thursday.

Here are the top performers from the second day of scrimmages at this year's NBA Combine.

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Chinyelu tallied 14 points, 15 rebounds and a steal while shooting 7-of-13 from the field.

As a junior at Florida, the Gators' big man averaged 10.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and a block per game while shooting 58.4% from the field.

Chinyelu measured 6-foot-9 and a quarter of an inch without shoes and recorded a massive 7-foot-7 and half an inch wingspan.

Ryan Conwell, Louisville

Conwell notched 21 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and just one turnover while shooting 5-of-12 from the field, 5-of-8 from beyond the arc and 6-of-7 from the free throw line.

As a senior, the Louisville standout averaged 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 40.8% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range.

Conwell measured 6-foot-2 without shoes and recorded a 6-foot-7 wingspan.

Dillon Mitchell, St. John's

Mitchell accumulated 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 6-of-6 from the field.

In his lone season at St. John's, the senior averaged 8.3 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 55.9% from the field.

Mitchell, a former five-star recruit, measured 6-foot-6 and three quarters of an inch barefoot paired with a 6-foot-10 and half an inch wingspan in Chicago.

Reed finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks off the bench, shooting 7-of-9 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.

As a senior, the veteran big man averaged 14.7 points, 9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7% from the field. Reed's performance helped lead the Huskies to a third national title appearance in four years.

Reed measured 6-foot-9 and three quarters of an inch without shoes at the combine and recorded a 7-foot-4 and a quarter of an inch wingspan.

Honorable mentions

Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

Jacob Cofie, USC

Baba Miller, Cincinnati

Felix Okpara, Tennessee

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia