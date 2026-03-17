The NCAA Tournament is officially here with the First Four tipping off tonight. Across the next two days, eight teams will battle to make the first round of March Madness as either the No. 16 or No. 11 seed in each region.

While plenty of mid-majors are facing each other, there are also a few Power Five teams going at it, which provides opportunities for a few players to garner NBA Draft buzz. Here are three sleepers to watch in the First Four, starting tonight and continuing Wednesday:

Dailyn Swain, Texas

Texas didn't have a great regular season, but Swain proved he can be a difference-maker in the SEC after transferring from Xavier. The junior star is averaging a team-high 17.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assist and 1.7 steals per game this season.

Swain has an impressive handle at 6-foot-8, able to face pressure and attack from either side. He's shooting 34.5% on three-pointers, but can finish through traffic with athleticism and footwork. The Columbus, OH native is getting nearly 62% of his two-point attempts go.

Swain is projected to go anywhere from the late first round to the backend of the second round. He can provide experience and a two-way impact for competitive teams, as his motor and solid frame are upsides when analyzing his profile.

Samet Yiğitoğlu, SMU

Yiğitoğlu isn't the Mustangs' leading scorer, but his frame poses potential for the NBA, even if it's as a late-round sleeper. The 7-foot-2 center is averaging 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

Samet Yigitoglu has a nice profile at 7’2. Seems overshadowed by the other SMU guys.



83rd percentile block percentage

4.9 offensive rebounds per 40

87th percentile in second chance points

72% at the rim



pic.twitter.com/dqSrE3EdXK — JPR (@Scouting_Col) March 5, 2026

In the last 10 games of the regular season, those numbers were 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks, but he still possesses great potential as a pick-and-roll paint protector. Yiğitoğlu can finish at the rim on high attempts and averages 3.6 offensive boards per game. He has created so many second-chance opportunities for SMU this season.

Quadir Copeland, NC State

If there's one player with something to prove in the First Four, it's Copeland, who has bounced from Syracuse to McNeese State to NC State this season. The 6-foot-6 senior is loud, but in a lot of ways, it has benefited the Wolfpack in big-time situations.

Copeland is a long guard, averaging a career-best 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. Like Swain, he has two-way potential with great slashing ability, a high motor and intensity on both ends. Confidence oozes from this player.

Copeland isn't one to take the outside shot often, but he is 39.7% on threes this season (1.8 attempts per game). It'll be interesting to see how he stands out among NC State, which has two other players averaging 13.9 points per game and one putting up 13.8.