NBA Draft: Cameron Carr Stars in Draft Combine Scrimmage

One player who certainly helped his stock was former Baylor wing Cameron Carr, who saw a blistering combine scrimmage for Team Rivers. He was the top standout among scrimmages Wednesday, going for a game-high 30 points on 50% shooting, tacking on seven rebounds as well.

Carr’s 3-point shooting was on full display in going six for 12 overall, but he also showed some prowess around the rim. His ability to grab boards with long arms feels a translatable skill, no matter the competition level.

All in all, Carr helped Team Rivers take down Team Weems, 105-99.

Cameron Carr is going NUTS during scrimmages right now 😳 pic.twitter.com/x1TLGOAWuB — ENJ🏀Y (@EnjoyBBall) May 13, 2026

A 6-foot-5 sharpshooter, Carr has a distinctly unique profile that was already sure to catch the eyes of NBA scouts and decision-makers, even prior to his scrimmage performace. He has a 7-foot wingspan and is a proven 3-point shooting, having hit on 37% of over six threes taken per game in college.

His uniqueness comes via his athleticism, which makes him one of the top play-finishing guards in the class. He has elite verticality, and when paired with his long arms, it allows him to finish from the dunker spot, while cutting, and even block shots on the weak-side.

Per NBA Draft on SI's previous scouting report on Carr: "In tandem with the length is his verticality, which is potentially second to none in this class as far as pure vertical pop and explosion goes. He’s a functional high-flier, able to utilize his leaping to elevate for dunks and finishes on offense, and even block shots on defense.

"He’s dunked the ball 44 times and blocked 40 shots through 28 games, elite marks for a 6-foot-5 wing. I also think his rebounding is aided by this at a positionally great 5.6 per game."

Carr saw an interesting path through college basketball, starting out with two lackluster seasons with Tennessee cut short due to injury, before transferring to Baylor for a breakout season.

Across 34 games with Baylor, he scored 18.9 points on 49% shooting, adding 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

Given he’s on the slightly older side at 21, Carr’s draft range in 2026 is likely to start around the late lottery, continuing on into the late first round. At a glance, it seems his 3-point shooting and athleticism could aid a team on the wing immediately, though he’ll need to add strength to hold up in the NBA long-term.