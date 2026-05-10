Three Prospects the Miami Heat Could Take with the No. 13 Pick

The Miami Heat, barring a Mavericks-level jump into the top-four, are likely to land the No. 13 pick at today’s NBA Draft Lottery.

After a disappointing season that saw them ousted from the NBA Play-In, the Heat are now going to land a lottery pick, with just a 4% chance at landing in the top-four, and a staggering 93% chance at landing No. 13.

Despite the overwhelming odds at being in the late-lottery, Miami will still be able to grab a talent there, with the 2026 draft being the deepest in some time.

Here are three players the Heat could take with the thirteenth overall pick:

Cameron Carr, Baylor

Full scouting report

A 6-foot-5 wing, Carr saw a breakout third season in college, transferring to Baylor and becoming one of the team’s best players. He saw two lesser seasons at Tennessee marred by injury, but was always on draft radar’s as a highly-touted recruit with lots of talent.

With the Bears, he averaged 18.9 points on 49% shooting, hitting on 37% of his six threes taken while adding 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks as well. His value on the wing is tied to his athleticism, where he ranks as one of the highest-fliers in the class, as well as his white-hot 3-point shooting.

Those things make Carr more of a role-player and off-guard, though he’s easily pluggable with transition play, perimeter shooting and weak-side shot-blocking. Carr feels exactly the type of player that the Heat would swing on in the late-lottery, gleaning as much value as possible despite it being a middling pick.

Dailyn Swain, Texas

Should the Heat want slightly more on-ball work, though the properties of a pluggable role player, they could look to Texas’ wing Dailyn Swain, who also saw a breakout third season.

Swain averaged 17.3 points on 54% shooting for Texas, adding a positionally great 7.5 rebounds per game to go along with 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. At around 6-foot-8, he has a solid build, with length and good athleticism that fuels two-way play.

The interesting part of Swain’s profile is his on-ball ability. He has good handling for his position and size, able to create for himself, which the Heat have struggled with in moderation over the last few seasons.

Labaron Philon, Alabama

Full scouting report

This would take a slight fall on Philon’s part, though one that could certainly happen. And the pairing between the Heat and Philon would be a match made in heaven.

Philon stands as a 6-foot-4 lead guard, and one of the best all-around backcourt pieces in the class. He was originally a ’25 prospect, but returned for his sophomore season at Alabama and exploded while doing so. In Year 2, he averaged 22.0 points, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals, raising his efficiency and impact across the board.

Philon’s claim to fame is his ball-handling, which Miami desperately lacks right now. He would likely immediately be the lead ball-handler, scoring himself and setting up the Heat’s weapons in the process.

There’s no guarantee Philon falls to No. 13, but as a guard in a guard-heavy class, it will be possible.

NBA Draft on SI's full archive of 2026 scouting reports can be found here.