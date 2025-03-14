March Madness: Three Mid-Major Prospects to Watch
March Madness is almost upon us: An incredible time when mid-major players emerge and earn themselves an opportunity to transfer up next season or even declare for the NBA Draft.
Let's take a look at three players to watch on low and mid-major teams that have clinched March Madness bids. One of them just may be the next March Madness star.
Bennett Stirtz, Drake
Stirtz is a 6-foot-4 junior guard that played two seasons of Division II at Northwest Missouri State prior to joining the Bulldogs. He's having a tremendous season -- averaging 19.1 points, 5.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 0.3 blocks, and only two turnovers per game. He's doing this while playing an extremely impressive 39.3 minutes per game. Stirtz is shooting 71.4% at the rim (140 attempts), 36.8% on non-rim twos (136 attempts), 38.6% from beyond the arc (153 attempts), and 79.5% from the free throw line (176 attempts).
Lastly, Stirtz is in the 83rd percentile in points per possession for Pick-and-Roll Including Passes possessions (677 possessions), 78th percentile in points per possession for Isolation Including Passes possesions (92 possessions), is shooting nearly 40% on runners (58 attempts), 44.2% on catch-and-shoot threes, and 37.4% on dribble jumpers (174 attempts).
Not to mention, Stirtz is recording a 4.6 stock percentage and is being tasked with creation for himself and others -- as he's unassisted on 78.2% of his made field goals this season while assisting an estimated 33.9% of his teammates' made field goals when on the floor. Stirtz will be 21.7 years old at the time of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Money Williams, Montana
Williams is a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard who helped Montana clinch the Big Sky championship.
He's averaging 13.3 points, 3.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 stocks, and 2.5 turnovers per game while shooting 51.3% at the rim (117 attempts), 32.3% on non-rim twos (65 attempts), 79.6% from the free throw line (137 attempts), and 34.8% from beyond the arc (161 attempts). While his percentage at the rim could improve, his shooting numbers are solid overall.
Like Stirtz, Williams has shown an ability to create for both himself and teammates -- he's unassisted on 62.9% of his made field goals while assisting an estimated 21.6% of his teammates' made field goals when on the floor. The sophomore guard will be 20.6 years old at the time of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Alvaro Folgueiras, Robert Morris
Originally from Spain, Folgueiras is a 6-foot-9 sophomore who's averaging 14.1 points, 3.1 assists, 9.1 rebounds, 2.6 stocks, and 2.3 turnovers per game while shooting 66.2% at the rim (148 attempts), 40.8% on non-rim twos (49 attempts), 42.3% from beyond the arc (104 attempts), and 78% from the free throw line (123 attempts).
He's also recording an 8.9 offensive rebound percentage, 22.5 assist percentage, and 7.2 stock percentage.
Fuolgueiras is in the 87th percentile in points per possession for Post-Ups Including Passes posessions (115 total). Perhaps an under-the-radar prospect to watch, he's someone to monitor in the NCAA Tournament. The sophomore will only be 20.2 years old at the time of the 2025 NBA Draft.
All play-by-play data is courtesy of Synergy Sports.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.