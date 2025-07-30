2026 NBA Draft: Three Returning Prospects to Watch in the Big East
Even without Connecticut winning a national championship in 2025, the Big East had a strong year.
The Huskies made the NCAA Tournament and knocked off an SEC opponent that featured a top-10 selection in the NBA Draft, and St. John's earned a No. 2 seed in March Madness under Rick Pitino. Creighton also made the NCAA Tournament and defeated an ACC foe in the opening round.
This year, all three teams should be solid once again, and each could boast a pick in next year's draft class. Here are a trio of prosects to keep an eye on in the Big East this season.
Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's
Entering his fourth season of college basketball, Ejiofor started his career at Kansas but has spent the last two years with the Red Storm.
As a junior, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 14.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 57.7% from the floor and 22.2% from beyond the arc. A solid interior prescence on both ends of the floor, Ejiofor has the chance to be a second-round pick in the upcoming class.
After Pitino's squad turned in a solid campaign in 2024-25, the group should compete for a conference title again this year.
Alex Karaban, Connecticut
One of the most experienced players in college basketball, Karaban has started 110 games and won two national championships with the Huskies.
The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc en rout to All-Conference honors. As a freshman, though, Karaban shot 40.2% from 3-point range on more than four attempts per contest.
The former four-star recruit shot 37.9% from deep as a sophomore on 5.5 attempts per game. Karaban has also shot better than 80% from the free-throw line each in of his three seasons at UConn, and should be a reliable shooter at the next level.
Like Ejiofor, Karaban will most likely be a second-round selection if he can produce a strong senior season.
Jackson McAndrew, Creighton
As a freshman, McAndrew averaged 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 39.5% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc on 5.4 attempts per game.
The 6-foot-10 forward was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, rated the No. 39 overall prospect and No. 7 power forward in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.
If McAndrew can become a more consistent shooter during his second season of college basketball, the Wayzata, Minnesota, product could play his way into the 2026 NBA Draft.
