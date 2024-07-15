Matas Buzelis Ignites for Chicago Bulls in Summer League
After seeing a draft-night slide, Matas Buzelis eventually ended up his hometown Chicago Bulls No. 11 overall. On Sunday, he worked to prove those who passed on him wrong, putting together one of the better rookie performances of the Summer League slate thus far.
In 34 minutes, Buzelis posted 28 points, five rebounds and two steals, helping the Bulls in a variety of areas despite the narrow loss to the Golden State Warriors. He shot 10-for-22 overall, sinking four of his eight triples. He also tacked on four points at the line on five attempts.
At just under 6-foot-10, Buzelis possesses immense potential as a floor-spacing wing who can do a little of everything, including protect the rim at a high level. With the now-dissolved G League Ignite, he struggled to find consistency when shooting, and even in his first Summer League contest exhibited the same tendencies.
Sunday, though, Buzelis’ four triples gave a glimpse into the weapon he could become if ranged shooting ever comes around: 28 points and one of the best frosh performances of the tournament.
The only thing left for Buzelis to hone in on will be the efficiency from the field, which has been lacking in his first two contests with the Bulls.
The Bulls are back in action on Tuesday, July 16, at 3:30 p.m. against his former G League teammate Ron Holland and the Detroit Pistons.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.