Meet the 2026 NBA Draft Prospects With Underrated Potential
Atop 2026 NBA Draft Boards, the same names consistently occupy the first three spots. For good reason, BYU's A.J. Dybansta, Duke's Cameron Boozer, and Kansas' Darryn Peterson stand out as the most valuable prospects in the class. They each wow evaluators with their mix of extraordinary physical traits and polished skill-sets as they indicate supertstar upside, both as scorers and all-around contributors.
However, these three aren't the only prized prospects in the pool of potential draftees. Joining them, are numerous freshmen who have each proven themselves as intriguing talents with the potential to be franchise stars in their own right. They're discussed at a lesser degree, and will have to overcome perceived weak spots to change that, but each of their upside is apparent and ready to shine.
The five players featured below are all freshmen, each frequently projected as a top-ten pick by evaluators. Naturally, they also each have their own vital improvement areas to fulfill their potential. Still, these first-year college basketball players all bring high-upside traits and skills which, with a successful season, could fuel success throughout the draft process and beyond.
Nate Ament, Tennessee
Nate Ament is a 6-foot-9 wing with a mix of touch, shot-making, fluidity, and budding passing that makes him an intruiging NBA prospect. If he can prove his ability to combat physical SEC play with composed off-the-dribble attacks, strong finishes, active rebounding, and impactful defense, he'll head into the draft process with the potential to develop into a star all-around contributor at the next level.
Koa Peat, Arizona
Koa Peat is a 6-foot-7, 235-lb forward who has found great success as a strength-based scorer. He thrives within the intermediate area, where his power and balance open up creation opportunities. This base of physicality and athleticism will translate well into NBA impact, but Peat will need to show development as a shot-maker and downhill threat to convince scouts he is a worthy star bet.
Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor
Tounde Yessoufou is an explosive 6-foot-5 wing with high potential as a scorer. He attacks the rim with vigor, and can mix in some impressive pull-up makes as well. To make NBA scouts more comfortable in betting on this upside, though, he will have to show more polish in his ball-handling and consistency in his shooting and decision-making.
Chris Cenac Jr., Houston
Chris Cenac Jr. is a fluid 6-foot-11 big man whose talent is rivaled by few in the 2026 NBA Draft Class. This translates all over the court, from play-finishing, to shot-making, to rim protection. Still, he will need to prove this all-around talent can materialize into consistent impact at the college level for NBA scouts to be sold on his high potential come draft time.
Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville
Mikel Brown Jr. is a shifty 6-foot-3 point guard with an elite handle and change of speed that shine in pick-and-roll settings. He creates a plethora of opportunties for teammates, while aslo hunting for his own with impressive shot creation and shooting touch. Still, with such a small frame, he will have to prove that his modes of creation can withstand more tougher and physical defenses to convince scouts that his playmaking potential can materialize in the NBA.