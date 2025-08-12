Meet the Top Prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft
With the 2025 NBA Draft class set to make their league debuts in a couple of months, the draft world will turn its eyes to the 2026 class as the college basketball season takes off. This group of prospects has been discussed for years as the type of draft class teams want to have, with lottery picks, so the NBA world is in for an exciting cycle.
Unlike the 2025 class, the 2026 group doesn’t have a consensus top prospect at this time. Before college basketball play even started last year, Duke forward Cooper Flagg was seemingly locked into his eventual number one overall pick slot. This year, though, preseason talks have placed three primary prospects on level footing atop the class.
However, this doesn’t indicate any lack of talent at the top of the draft. In fact, it speaks to the strength of the 2026 class with three players each viewed as a worthy top pick. These three 18-year-olds all enter their respective college situations with varying team contexts and skillsets. Here are some key facts to know about each touted prospect in preparation for the 2026 NBA Draft cycle:
Contender #1: A.J. Dybansta
Forward, BYU
A.J. Dybansta is a 6-foot-9 forward who’s earned praise for his combination of physical capabilities, scoring skill and defensive versatility. The Boston native joins BYU without many weaknesses in his game, and this well-roundedness gives him immense potential.
For starters, Dybansta is an explosive downhill athlete, utilizing his quick first step, long reach and impressive fluidity to get buckets in the paint. This level of fluidity and flexibility is especially notable in his offensive attack for the way it enables his polished ball-handling; he’s already a burgeoning off-the-dribble scorer and pull-up shooter from all levels.
Further, Dybansta leverages his athleticism and 7-foot wingspan on the defensive end, where he can make a big impact in a high-value archetype.
Dybansta will have to continue progressing as an off-the-dribble creator to stake his claim as the top player in the class. But in the meantime, his clear star potential makes him an exciting prospect to monitor at BYU.
Contender #2: Cameron Boozer
Forward, Duke
Son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, 6-foot-9 forward Cam Boozer brings a high level of interior scoring polish, similar to his father in many ways. The Duke freshman boasts a developed frame that he leverages to initiate physicality and carve out paths for buckets near the rim.
Boozer is similar to Dybantsa in that his star potential is driven by his talent as a jumbo on-ball creator, but the two differ in some key areas. For starters, Boozer begins at a further point as a playmaker. He’s smart with the ball in his hands, and does a better job of mapping the court and facilitating for teammates at the moment. Also, Boozer’s superior physical strength makes him more of a threat against stronger defenders in the paint, especially in post-up scenarios.
On the other hand, Boozer’s handling and shooting aren’t quite as polished as Dybansta’s, nor is he quite as good on defense. He’ll have to continue making strides here to stake his claim as the top player in the class.
Contender #3: Darryn Peterson
Guard, Kansas
Darryn Peterson may not have quite the height of Dybantsa or Boozer, but he certainly brings impressive athletic tools to the Jayhawks’ backcourt. He stands at 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan while bringing incredible burst and change of direction. This, in combination with his stellar finishing touch, makes him a potent downhill driver.
His offensive repertoire doesn't end here, though. Peterson is also a talented shooter from both the mid-range and three-point range, and is developing into a great playmaker as well. Defensively, he’s still making strides as a ball-stopper, but his frame and quickness help him project as a contributor on this end.
Overall, Peterson has lots of star potential in his own right, and his offensive attack is more polished than any other prospect in his class. However, he’ll have to continue impressing scouts to establish himself as the top player in the class over more physically imposing competitors in Dybantsa and Boozer.