Meleek Thomas Showcases Intriguing Two-Way Promise in 30-Point, 4-Steal Summer League Performance

After a standout freshman season at Arkansas in which he averaged 15.6 points per game on 41.6% shooting from three, many evaluators viewed Meleek Thomas as a first round talent. But in a class with no shortage of guard depth, teams in the first round instead opted for prospects who carried heavier college ball handling responsibilities, including his freshman backcourt partner Darius Acuff Jr., who went seventh overall to the Sacramento Kings.

Thomas slipped out of the first round entirely, which surprised some, but the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't wait long to pursue him on night two. The franchise had traded back from the 29th overall pick during the first round, adding a future second rounder from Sacramento, and took the 19-year-old Pittsburgh native with the 34th overall pick.

Thomas now joins a core built around Donovan Mitchell and James Harden in the backcourt and Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt. Cleveland is fresh off its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2018 and looks to continue its championship quest this season.

Thomas can thrive as a flexible two-way guard next to Mitchell and Harden's ball dominance. The 6-foot-3 guard excels at knocking down catch-and-shoot threes, attacking defenses' driving gaps, and guarding the point of attack defensively. Two games into his summer league career, Thomas has shown promise in each of these three strengths he brings to the Cavaliers' squad.

Meleek Thomas' Two-Way Talent Shined in His 30-Point Outburst Against the Detroit Pistons

Thomas opened his Summer League career Friday with 20 points against the Indiana Pacers, 12 of which came in a fourth quarter comeback that fell just short. He also didn't commit a single turnover in this game.

Then, Sunday against the Detroit Pistons, Thomas raised his play to a whole new level. He scored a game-high 30 points on 10-for-24 shooting in Cleveland's nine-point loss, knocking down four threes and adding seven assists, four rebounds and four steals in 34 minutes. In this performance, he also turned the ball over just twice despite his high-volume usage.

Against Detroit, Thomas showcased the feathery shooting touch that provides his scoring foundation. While his makes typically range from no-dip off-the-catch releases to quick, contested pull-up makes, all four of his makes against the Pistons were the latter. He paired this potent pull-up shooting touch with strong drives through traffic, in which he contorted through gaps with balance to get to the rim, where his impressive decision-making resulted in seven assists to just two turnovers. If Thomas can continue to grow these off-ball creation flashes into consistent impact at the NBA level, he'll bring great complementary offensive value to Mitchell and Harden.

Further, Thomas' relentless point-of-attack defense slots in well next to a Cavaliers All-Star backcourt that primarily focuses on the offensive end of the floor. In Thomas' performance against Detroit, his full-court point-of-attack pressure and proactive hands played a large part in his impressive four steals. In the NBA, he'll need to continue improving at guarding up against stronger creators, but Thomas brings promise to the Cavaliers as a defensive option at the point-of-attack on opposing ball handlers.