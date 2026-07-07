Darius Acuff Jr.’s Summer League is Likely to Mirror Role with Kings

Through two games with the Sacramento Kings, No. 7 overall pick Darius Acuff Jr. has largely been as advertised.

Via a 22-win season, Sacramento was able to nab a top-10 pick, desperately needing some star-power and a building block to kick off a new rebuild. In grabbing Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud at the 2025 draft, the Kings had a nice starting point, but needed a blue-chip player.

In Acuff, the former Arkansas superstar, they got just that. Through two Summer League games, Acuff has been the driving offensive force.

In the Kings’ Summer League opener, Acuff got off to a slow start before settling in and coming up big late. He scored 25 points, though it took 29 shots for him to do so. In the least, he showed the confidence to keep shooting, eventually curbing some early-game jitters to score plenty in the fourth and will his squad to a win.

Against the Bucks on Monday, Acuff looked much-improved. He scored another 22 points, this time on 7-for-19 shooting. It wasn’t perfect, though he’s still seeing massive amount of attention as the team’s top guard, and he managed to add some more play-making.

Even more, Acuff was vital to the team’s third win, hitting a late self-created triple to put the game out of reach for Milwaukee. Even more, Acuff finished with two blocks and a steal. He was thought of to be a lesser defender coming out of the draft, but has already shown some signs of improvement at the professional level.

Darius Acuff Jr. vs Bucks in 2nd NBA SL game



22 PGS (7-19 FG, 4-9 3PT, 2-2 FTs)

3 REBS

3 AST

2 BLKS

1 STL



Did he fall to low in the draft??? pic.twitter.com/qN723ihMkB — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) July 7, 2026

Through two California Classic games, Acuff has now taken 48 total shots, volume that is likely to mirror his NBA output. He’s now far-and-away the most important piece of the puzzle for the Kings, and with DeMar DeRozan out of the picture, and the futures of Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis somewhat up in the air, Acuff is sure to be the offensive leader.

It will take time for him to get up to speed at an NBA level. While he'll certainly have the shots and on-ball opportunity, that doesn't always lend itself to immediate success, especially for guards. Perhaps more than any other rookie, Acuff will be in an essential trial-by-fire sitaution in his rookie season, though he could come out on the other side better for it.

The California Classic has officially wrapped, and Acuff and the Kings next look to a bout with the Clippers and Keaton Wagler in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 9.