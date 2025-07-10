Cedric Coward Adds Versatility, Feel to Grizzlies' Wing Core
Cedric Coward may not have followed the typical path to the NBA, but his fit with the Memphis Grizzlies is one of the more intriguing pairings from the 2025 Draft. After a strong NBA Draft Combine and decision to stay in the draft rather than transfer to Duke, Coward lands in a situation that can maximize his strengths while supporting his development areas.
Memphis has quietly built a versatile wing rotation with players like Jaylen Wells and Vince Williams Jr., and Coward complements that group by adding a different dimension. His unique physical profile, nearly 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and vertical pop, gives the Grizzlies another athlete who can defend multiple spots and play above the rim. More importantly, he brings high-level shooting touch and decision-making, two traits that bring a frictionless fit to Memphis’ structure.
Coward is a highly efficient scorer across all levels. He has fluid mechanics, a high release, and the ability to shoot off the catch, off movement, and off the dribble. In various contexts, Coward has excelled in spot-up situations and has even flashed potential as a second-side pick-and-roll operator. His shooting fits a real need post the Desmond Bane trade, and his feel as a ball mover fits the connective style that the Grizzlies emphasize.
While Coward lacks an advanced handle and struggles to create in tight spaces, Memphis can scheme him into actions that reduce stunts and digs. He is an ideal candidate to play off dribble handoffs, pin-downs, and ghost screens, where he can attack closeouts or shoot in rhythm. With Coward playing alongside creators like Ja Morant or Jaren Jackson Jr., he will rarely be asked to create from a standstill early on.
Defensively, Coward’s best work comes on the backline. His length and vertical explosion allow him to rotate effectively, contest at the rim, and rebound well for his position. While he struggles navigating screens and closing out to the perimeter, Memphis has the infrastructure and personnel to mask those limitations. Surrounded by high-level point of attack defenders like Jaylen Wells and Vince Williams Jr., Coward can be optimized as a weak-side helper and lock-and-trail defender who recovers and disrupts without needing to lead perimeter assignments. His lock-and-trail utility can truly be actualized with Memphis because of an anchor like Jaren Jackson Jr.
In a wing group that values effort, feel, and shooting versatility, Coward gives Memphis another high-feel piece with long-term upside. With the right usage and development, he could quietly become one of the more productive players from this class.