Grizzlies: Jaylen Wells Showcases Improving Skillset Against Dallas
After a 30-point outburst on Friday that included eight three-pointers, Jaylen Wells had another eye-opening game Monday night in a victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
Although he was not knocking down shots like he was last week, Wells impacted the game in other ways that showcased his rapid improvement as he continues his impressive rookie season. The 6-foot-8 wing grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds and got to the free throw line 11 times making 10 of those attempts. Still only 21 years old, Wells started his 32nd game for a Grizzlies team sitting third in a loaded Western Conference, even with a number of injuries to key players.
Wells' college film had most people thinking he could be a modern NBA shooter with size and the potential to develop into a more well-rounded defender. But, through the first half of his rookie year, he has shown far more than anyone expected. His aggression in Monday night's game getting to the line 11 times and grabbing 11 boards is a testament to his growing confidence as he gains more experience with each game. If Wells can be a downhill threat in conjunction with his shooting ability, he becomes a different level of player that teams will have to gameplan even more for. His length is coveted for players at his position, and although he has not proven to be a primary defender just yet, his willingness to crash the boards and help his team in other ways makes him extremely valuable, especially for a team with title aspirations.
Through 37 games, Wells is averaging 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25.8 minutes per game on 44.2% from the field, 37.8% from three and 82.4% from the free throw line. He paces rookies in total points and three-pointers made despite being the 39th pick in last summer's draft. Wells has proven to be a steal due to his early production and improving game as he gets more comfortable at the NBA level. He looks to be a key piece to the Grizzlies core moving forward and will play a big role in the team's potential success this season.
