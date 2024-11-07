Grizzlies’ Second Round Pick Continues to Impress
Many knew what the Memphis Grizzlies were getting in No. 9 overall pick Zach Edey: a 7-foot-4 behemoth who would plug into the starting lineup and be ready to go nearly immediately.
But most fans and experts weren’t expecting Jaylen Wells, the team’s No. 39 overall selection, to do nearly the same thing.
The 21-year-old newbie has now started in the team’s last four games, just last night putting on the best performance of his young career. In 28 minutes, Wells scored 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting overall, hitting a white-hot five of his seven attempted triples. He also added three rebounds, one assist and one steal in helping the Grizzlies trounce the Lakers, 131-114.
Wells, drafted as a junior one-and-done out of Washington State, has been a welcome surprise to a Grizzlies team in dire need of even more talent around Ja Morant and co.
Through nine games, Wells is now second among all rookies in scoring, trailing only top pick Zaccharie Risacher, who needed a 33-point outburst on Wednesday night to grab those honors. He’s is shooting a better 41% from the field, though, adding 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
Wells has now scored 15-plus points in three of his last four games, helping the team to three wins in the same span, with the sole loss coming in his six-point outing.
True to his collegiate game, Wells is shooting 40% on nearly five 3-point attempts per game — a massive boon to a Grizzlies squad that could always use more shooting.
Edey sits right behind him at 10.8 points per game, creating a new one-two rookie punch in Memphis.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.