Memphis Grizzlies to Roll Out Question Mark in Cedric Coward
At the 2025 NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies drafted one of the biggest questions marks of the cycle in Washington State forward Cedric Coward.
After trading star Desmond Bane to the Magic for a package that included a ’25 first round pick, the team started the night at No. 16, eventually trading up to No. 11 to nab their guy in Coward.
At 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Coward saw his pre-draft stock skyrocket throughout with confirmed NBA-level tools, despite not playing since November. He transferred from Eastern Washington for his senior season, but played in just six games before suffering a labrum tear that’s kept him sidelined since. He sat out Summer League, but is expected to be ready by training camp per various reports.
Coward is somewhat the inverse of most toosly wings, seeing a proven track record of 3-point shooting across his collegiate career. From his sophomore to senior season he shot 39% on 2.7 attempts per game, cementing himself as an impactful perimeter piece.
With a core orbiting Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., it's clear the Grizzlies drafted Coward with hopes to turn him into a malleable 3-and-D wing. But he's undoubtedly still a question mark having played nowhere near NBA competition in his competitive career. He has a ways to go in finding consistent offense inside, and could stay to better his defense as a whole despite otherworldly tools.
Still, it's hard to argue with the Grizzlies' track record. The team has a long history of finding both stars and rotational players at the draft, and it’s easy to trust their evaluation on Coward given how easy a pathway to rotational minutes he could have.
The NBA jump could prove a large one for Coward, but Memphis has ample time to develop their new forward over the next few seasons.