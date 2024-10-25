Grizzlies’ Zach Edey Looks to Bounce Back Against Rockets
Grizzlies center Zach Edey has been one of the most anticipated NBA players for some time.
A 7-foot-4 center who plays in the more traditional sense, many college basketball fans — and even NBA fans — have waited with bated breath to see if the No. 9 pick’s lumbering style can succeed in the NBA.
In his NBA debut on Wednesday, though, things didn’t go according to plan.
Edey fouled out in just 15 minutes of play, adding only five points on 2-for-4 shooting and five rebounds. It was clear the Jazz game planned around attacking the former Boilermaker off the dribble, and the results somewhat validated those who were skeptical of Edey’s foot speed, mobility and more. For a time.
Tonight, Edey will have a chance to make up some ground against those doubters. Memphis will face off against a good Houston Rockets squad. One that will likely be vying for Playoffs or Play-In positioning in the Western Conference alongside the Grizzlies.
It won’t be easy, though, as Houston’s best player in Alperen Sengun is a tall offensive task for most. At around 6-foot-11, Sengun is wildly skilled, able to get into post moves, spray to teammates with above-average passing skill and even get into simple jumpsuits.
The long-armed Edey could have a slight advantage due to Sengun’s more interior nature, but the Turkish star has been known to adapt before.
The Grizzlies and Rockets tip off at 6 p.m. tonight from Toyota Center in Houston.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.