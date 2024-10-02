Grizzlies’ Zach Edey Drills Threes in Training Camp Video
At 7-foot-4 with one of the more illustrious collegiate resumes ever, Zach Edey is rightfully one of the highest profile rookies in the NBA at the moment.
Drafted at No. 9, he’s set to play a massive role for the Grizzlies this season in helping them back to contention in the Western Conference.
In a video posted by Action News 5’s Matt Infield, Edey was seen hitting three after three from the corner at Grizzlies training camp:
As Infield’s caption stated, skills shown in a non-competitive environment are to be taken with a grain of salt. But there are a few notable takeaways from the clip.
Firstly, Edey’s been seen shooting from the perimeter in other non-competitive settings, and much like the recently-released video, his mechanics are far better than many would think. The Canadien also has more touch than often given credit for, going 6-for-7 in the video.
Him being able to rain triples would be monumental for both his game and the Grizzlies as a whole, creating more space and adding another level of versatility to his already-potent offense.
Edey may not be ready to take the leap to stretch big, but the video could at least indicate a willingness from the staff to allow him to experiment with shorter jumpers early.
The on-paper numbers don’t fall in Edey’s favor. Across 138 games with the Boilermakers, Edey shot a whopping two 3-pointers, cashing in on one of them for a scorching career rate of 50%. Jokes aside, it was an essential non-factor for the center.
Time will tell if Edey is truly ready to extend to the perimeter. And we may find out as soon as Memphis’ preseason opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, Oct. 7.
