Grizzlies’ Zach Edey Leading Rookies in Multiple Categories
There were plenty of questions surrounding how 7-foot-4 big Zach Edey would assimilate to the NBA. And through a handful of games, it seems he’s beginning to answer those very questions.
Through eight games, Edey is leading all rookies in both total points and points per game. He’s scored 89 in total, good for 11.1 per contest at 65% overall on a rookie-high 5.0 field goals made.
His best game yet that boosted his stats tremendously came on Monday night, when he poured on 25 points on 11-for-12 shooting, adding 12 rebounds and four blocks in a game reminiscent of his dominant college days.
But that’s not where Edey’s early dominance stops. He also leads all rookies in total rebounds with 52. Perhaps most importantly, he’s grabbing more offensive boards than any other frosh at 2.9 per game, and obvious boon to the Grizzlies’ efforts.
There’s, of course, some caveats to Edey leading the way so far. He’s one of a few newbies who was drafted to the ideal situation, and earned a starting spot from the rip. He’s been the Grizzlies’ starting big since Day 1, playing in every single game.
He ranks No. 7 in total minutes, playing in just 19.6 per game, building his stamina up to NBA standards slowly but surely.
Edey's averages aren't sparkling as most Rookie of the Year campaign's go, but the 2024 NBA Draft class as a whole has gotten off to a pretty lethargic start. For now, it seems he's leading the pack as we continue churning through the 2024-25 NBA regular season.
