Zach Edey Responds to Ja Morant’s ‘Rookie of the Year’ Comments
After taking the college basketball world by storm for several years, Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey is set to the do the very same at the professional level.
Drafted at No. 9 in the 2024 NBA Draft, Edey is an obviously pivotal piece to the team returning to contention. And Ja Morant — Memphis’s All-Star guard set to make a return from injury — seems to think so too.
"Definitely Rookie of the Year. I think easy, too," Morant said of Edey’s upcoming debut. "It was definitely — I wouldn't say a surprise for me, obviously, seeing how he dominated college. But coming into the workout, he came in and he was ready to work.
At Monday’s Grizzlies media day, Edey got to respond to his superstar’s high praise for his upcoming season.
“I never really play for any awards or anything,” Edey said of Morant’s comments. “I just play game to game, and however the season goes is how it goes. “
It was a characteristic response from Edey, who won every award under the sun during his illustrious career with the Purdue Boilermakers, and remained stoic throughout. But he did let some competitiveness shine through.
“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t something I wanted to do,” he continued. “But that’s not the goal this season.
Fans will get their first chance to see Edey in NBA action in the Grizzlies first preseason game agains the Mavericks on Monday, Oct. 7.
