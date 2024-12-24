Grizzlies’ Zach Edey Shows Off Unique Skillset vs. Clippers
A 7-foot-4 gargantuan who had long dominated college basketball, Zach Edey made for one of the more interesting lottery selections in NBA Draft history.
This was especially apparent on Monday night, when the Grizzlies faced off against a Western Conference foe in the LA Clippers.
Drafted at No. 9, Edey was added to the perfect situation in Memphis, allowed to both flank the team’s talented core in the starting lineup or play reserve big man minutes. Monday, he did the former, playing alongside superstar Ja Morant, sharpshooter Desmond Bane, two-way star Jaren Jackson Jr. and fellow rookie Jaylen Wells in the starting lineup.
The former Purdue Boilermaker saw a unique game, failing to add a pure scoring impact, but doing plenty in the ways of defense and rebounding. He scored just three points on 1-for-8 shooting — with his one shot being a triple — and added 14 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal. While he couldn’t find the offense, he still finished with a +3 plus-minus.
Overall, Edey's lack of offense didn't matter, as he created more opportunites for his team and nabbed them from the opposition, a skill few rookies have been able to portray this early in their NBA careers.
While the Grizzlies ultimately couldn’t come away with the win — falling by four to the better-than-expected Clippers — Edey’s dominance on the glass and ability to thrive without scoring was promising.
On the season, Edey has now amassed 11.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, in the least putting himself in conversation for Rookie of the Year.
