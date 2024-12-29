NBA Draft

Memphis Rookies Standout With Top-Five Odds to Win Rookie of Year

The Memphis Grizzlies have seen Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells dominate this season and become shining lights of the 2024 NBA Draft class. The Grizzlies rookies pushed them to a win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Rylan Stiles

Dec 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) in the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) in the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies nailed the 2024 NBA Draft and with each passing game the evidence mounts that they are the biggest winners from this past June. The Grizzlies have two studs in Taylor Jenkins' rotation in the form of rookies.

Memphis selected Purdue big man Zach Edey with the no. 9 pick and Washington State guard Jaylen Wells with the no. 39 pick. Each of them have been fixtures in the Grizzlies' return to the top of the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies sit at 22-10, 3.5 games back of the no. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite having to navigate through injures, Memphis has had the depth necessary to not only stay afloat but impress.

On Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans, the two rookies stuffed the stat sheet. Each of them cracked the starting lineups, Wells posted ten points, two assists and two rebounds while getting to the line going 3-for-4 at the stripe. Edey was also in the Grizzlies first five, turning in 14 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.

This pushed the Grizzlies to a 132-124 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Edey (+220), holds the best odds to take home the Rookie of the Year honor while Wells (+1100) owns the fifth-best odds at the hardware according to FanDuel.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is lead beat writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/Newsfeed