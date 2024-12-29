Memphis Rookies Standout With Top-Five Odds to Win Rookie of Year
The Memphis Grizzlies nailed the 2024 NBA Draft and with each passing game the evidence mounts that they are the biggest winners from this past June. The Grizzlies have two studs in Taylor Jenkins' rotation in the form of rookies.
Memphis selected Purdue big man Zach Edey with the no. 9 pick and Washington State guard Jaylen Wells with the no. 39 pick. Each of them have been fixtures in the Grizzlies' return to the top of the Western Conference.
The Grizzlies sit at 22-10, 3.5 games back of the no. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite having to navigate through injures, Memphis has had the depth necessary to not only stay afloat but impress.
On Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans, the two rookies stuffed the stat sheet. Each of them cracked the starting lineups, Wells posted ten points, two assists and two rebounds while getting to the line going 3-for-4 at the stripe. Edey was also in the Grizzlies first five, turning in 14 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.
This pushed the Grizzlies to a 132-124 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Edey (+220), holds the best odds to take home the Rookie of the Year honor while Wells (+1100) owns the fifth-best odds at the hardware according to FanDuel.
