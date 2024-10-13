Miami Heat: How Good Can Kel'el Ware Be In Year 1?
When the Miami Heat selected Kel’el Ware with the No. 16 overall pick in this June’s NBA Draft, many first thought of his long-term fit alongside all-star big man Bam Adebayo.
With their versatile skill-sets, the two frontcourt partners have what it takes to create a potent dynamic on both ends of the court. They’re both skilled scorers off-the-bounce, who can also finish plays with proficiency both at the rim and when stretching the floor. Further, they both move well defensively, while maintaining the ability to leverage their size and athleticism to protect the rim.
Adebayo is already a proven NBA star, but the 20-year-old Ware hasn’t yet played a real NBA minute. Still, he’s displayed nothing but positive signs in his performance for the Heat thus far. He was one of the very best players in summer league, earning First Team honors in the tournament.
The former Indiana Hoosier continued this dominance in his NBA preseason debut against the Charlotte Hornets. In just 17 minutes of playing time, Ware imposed his will on both ends of the floor. He scored 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including a make from beyond the arc. He also nabbed five rebounds and dished out an assist. Defensively, he sent back four shots in a thunderous manner.
With his early success, Ware is in prime position to make a sizable impact for the Heat as a rookie. He still has lots of work to do to polish his offensive game, but his size, athleticism, and raw scoring talent add a new dimension to Miami alongside Adebayo. Especially with Adebayo’s recent improvement as a three-point shooter, he may be able to transcend his impact while Ware helps execute more traditional center duties. As the Heat attempt to regain status as a top contender in the Eastern Conference, Ware’s impact may be a driving force behind their resurgence.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.