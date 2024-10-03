Heat Rookie Looking to Learn From Team’s All-Star
Drafted just outside the lottery in the 2024 NBA Draft, Miami Heat rookie Kel’el Ware offers one of the higher ceiling players in the entire draft.
At 7-foot, he stands to give Miami an immense two-way skillset that was apparent collegiately at Indiana and 2024 Summer League in Las Vegas. Through six games — which included the Summer League championship — he averaged 18.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while shooting 61% overall.
Suffice it to say, with the Heat’s core somewhat up in the air entering a pivotal 2024-25 season, Ware offers a longterm center that could become a mainstay down the line.
At the team’s Media Day on Monday, Ware talked to Locked on Heat about someone on the team he’s excited to model his game after. When asked who he’s most excited to learn from by host Wes Goldberg, Ware gave the easiest answer available.
“Definitely Bam [Adebayo].” Ware said. “Just, you know, see how he thinks. But I mean, really, anybody. I'm talking to anybody trying to see what they got to tell me and stuff like that. It’s going to be all great vibes.”
While the Defensive Player of the Year Award has thus far eluded Adebayo, he remains one of, if not the best player in the league on that side of the ball. He’s finished top-three in voting for the award three times, and has anchored Finals-level defense on multiple occasions.
Even more, Adebayo started on a similar trajectory coming into the league, drafted just one spot ahead at No. 14 by Miami and having to earn his way into legitimate playing time. For two seasons he hovered around 7-9 points per game and just under one block, before finally earning the starting role in Year 3. From there, he’s seen three All-Star selections, including each of the last two seasons, where he’s blossomed his production to nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Ware will likely see that same, earning spot minutes with his length and earning more with success as the season wears on.
The Heat open up their preseason against the Hornets on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
