Miami Heat: Kel’el Ware Is Only Scratching The Surface
Kel’el Ware entered the 2024 NBA Draft as one of the class’ best talents. The 7-foot center not only boasted imposing length and incredible movement skills, but also intriguing scoring skills. The 20-year-old brought quality three-point shooting to the floor as well as a high-potential off-the-dribble game. As a result, the Miami Heat selected the former Indiana University big man with the fifteenth overall pick. Wade then showcased his skill-set throughout his dominant summer league run, earning first-team honors for the event.
However, Ware’s NBA career got off to a bit of a slower start as he didn’t see the floor for the Heat early on. The 15th overall pick played over ten minutes just twice in Miami’s first 16 games. But in his last eight, he’s exceeded ten minutes of court time in each contest. He’s earned this additional playing time by exhibiting his sky-high two-way potential, which was on full display in Miami’s loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.
Against Indiana, Ware dominated on both ends of the floor. Offensively, he missed just two of his 11 field goal attempts, including shooting an impressive 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. His athleticism shined both as a play finisher on the roll, and as a catch-and-shoot threat. In addition to these 25 points, Ware also recorded 3 blocks, springing off the ground for the impressive rejections.
This type of dominance lays the blueprint for the impact Ware can provide as he develops. He can win as a versatile play finisher, who leverages his athleticism and skill to score on the roll, as a lob threat, through pick-and-pop jumpers, and even spot-up drives. Defensively, he can utilize his movement skills to cover ground and his leaping ability to spring up for blocks. He still has lots of work to do, especially in terms of filling in his frame, but Ware’s tools scream potential.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.