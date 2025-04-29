Miami Heat Turn to NBA Draft After Elimination
On Monday evening, the Miami Heat saw somewhat of a microcosm of their 2024-25 season.
The top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers pulled no punches in Game 4, issuing Miami a stern sweep with a 138-83 beatdown, the third-biggest margin in postseason history. The Heat failed to find any sort of groove in their final game of the season, and Cleveland seemed hungry to punch their ticket to Round 2.
The Heat weren’t expected to win the series, but Game 4 certainly felt like an exclamation point on their already-choppy season. Star Jimmy Butler’s time with the team came to a tumultuous end, and a roster that’s been somewhat fading since a few NBA Finals berths looked the part in just the first round versus the Cavaliers.
Now, the team looks to the first milestone of the NBA offseason: the draft.
With the postseason berth, the Heat relinquished their grip on a late-lottery pick, which now conveys to the Thunder at No. 15. Instead, they’ll select only at No. 20 via Golden State.
The good news is that the Heat have perhaps done more with less than most drafting teams in recent memory, coming away with solid stars or rotational players like Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic and Kel’el Ware all in the teens or late-twenties.
That fact is made even better by the pure talent of the 2025 NBA Draft, which is chock full of talented prospects, and is sure to offer a little of everything at No. 20.
Miami could certainly use more guard depth, especially a pure point guard, which is doesn't have rostered at the moment. But there's also a plethora of talented role players or big swings it could take in that range.
For now, the team will continue the tough process of scouting as other teams continue on in the postseason.