Michigan's Aday Mara is Proving to Be a Legitimate First-Round NBA Draft Pick

It's no secret that most of Michigan's starting lineup boasts NBA Draft prospects. The Big Ten's best regular-season team has been one of the best in the country on both ends of the floor, posting top-six efficiency ratings on offense and defense, according to KenPom. Naturally, such an elite team comes with highly-coveted pro players.

While Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. have garnered headlines, the Wolverines' starting center has also looked like a legitimate first-round pick with each game they play.

Aday Mara, the 7-foot-3 big man from Spain, most recently put up a team-high 17 points, seven rebounds, a steal and two blocks in Michigan's Big Ten Tournament win over Ohio State on Friday. He played 28 minutes, making an impact in almost every which way.

Mara's game has seen major improvement since the beginning of the college basketball season. He went from a strict rebounder and shot-blocker to a legitimate threat on the offensive end, expanding his shooting from the paint to the midrange area. He shot 3-for-3 from the charity stripe against the Buckeyes as well.

Given his height and 7-foot-7 wingspan, the junior center is comparable to Zach Edey or Steven Adams in terms of the modern yet traditional NBA big man. Mara has a smooth touch around the rim while being able to roll to the basket as an impressive screener. On the other end, he can play on-ball and help-side defense very well.

Against Ohio State, Mara managed to knock down an 18-foot jumper and a six-foot floater, two shots that show just how much his overall offensive play style can expand. With the NBA's big man landscape evolving, the league's most impactful centers include some traditional players, but mostly feature versatile options.

Since mid-January, Mara has averaged 12.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a staggering 2.6 blocks per game. On the season, he's putting up 11.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.6 blocks a night.

While most of his stats have either remained consistent or slightly dipped as of late, he has become a more prominent weapon in Dusty May's system. He's third in scoring among the Wolverines.

Draft Digest's most recent NBA mock draft has Mara projected to go No. 26, the last of three Michigan players in the top 30 (Lendeborg and Johnson are the other two). He will certainly have the opportunity to improve his stock down the line, but scouts are taking notice of his recent performances.