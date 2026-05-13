Who Had the Longest Wingspans at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine?

Following the May 10 NBA Draft Lottery, the 2026 NBA Draft Combine kicked off.

At the event, hosted by Wintrust Arena in Chicago, prospects participated in drills, received measurements and praticipated in scrimmages.

While height and weight are intriguing measurments, arm length has become a coveted trait in the NBA.

Here are the five prospects who recorded the longest wingspans at this year's combine.

1. Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Chinyelu measrued 6-foot-9 and a quarter of an inch barefoot paired with a massive 7-foot-7 and half an inch wingspan.

As a junior at Florida, the former Washington State transfer averaged 10.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and a block per game while shooting 58.4% from the field. Chinyelu was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts.

The Gators' standou could still return to college basketball, and has until May 27 to withdraw his name from the 2026 class.

2. Aday Mara, Michigan

Mara measured 7-foot-3 without shoes and recorded a 7-foot-6 wingspan at the NBA Combine.

In his lone season at Michigan, the former five-star recruit averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 66.8% from the field, helping the Wolverines claim the national championship.

Mara earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2026 after spending the first two years of his college career at UCLA.

3. Luigi Suigo, Mega Superbet

An Italian-born prospect who played with Mega Superbet in the Adriatic Basketball Association this season, Suigo measured 7-foot-2 and three quarters of an inch barefoot to go along with a 7-foot-5 and half an inch wingspan.

During the 2025-26 campaign, the 19-year-old averaged 8.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 56.4% from the field and 26.7% from 3-point range in 18 minutes per game across 16 contests.

4. Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

Quaintance measured 6-foot-9 without shoes and turned in a 7-foot-5 and a quarter of an inch wingspan in Chicago.

The former five-star recruit reclassified in high school, leaving the prep ranks early to enroll at Arizona State.

As a freshman with the Sun Devils, Quaintance averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 52.5% from the field before a season-ending knee injury ended his season.

The same injury led to Quaintance playing in just four games as a sophomore for the Wildcats, where he averaged 5 points and 5 rebounds in less than 17 minutes per contest.

5. Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

Cenac measured 6-foot-10 and a quarter of an inch without shoes at the combine, notching a 7-foot-5 wingspan.

As a freshman at Houston, the former five-star recruit averaged 9.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.

Cenac also recorded a 41.5 inch standing vertical leap in Chicago.