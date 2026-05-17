Michigan's Elliot Cadeau Withdraws from 2026 NBA Draft Class

As the 2026 NBA Draft continues to approach, the pre-draft process continues.

The NBA Draft Lottery and NBA Combine are in the rear-view mirror, and teams are now hosting prospects for workouts. The NBA Playoffs continue to be thinned down as just a few franchises are still in the hunt for a title, but the rest of the league has fully turned its focus to the draft.

Following the lottery and combine, teams have a clearer picture of who will be available and where they will pick in the 2026 draft. For prospects, the combine allowed players to get feedback from NBA front offices.

A handful of prospects still have big decisions to make before the May 27 withdraw deadline, but one notable player has already removed his name from the class.

According to a report from Jon Rothstein, Michigan's Elliot Cadeau will withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft and head back to school.

Michigan’s Elliot Cadeau is officially withdrawing from the 2026 NBA Draft and will return to school next season, per his agent Drew Gross.



An expected decision, but one that lays the foundation for the Wolverines to have another major run in 2026-27. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 16, 2026

The decision doesn't come as a surprise, with Cadeau still holding more NCAA eligibility and likely not being a first-round pick in the 2026 class.

As a junior at Michigan, the North Carolina transfer averaged 10.5 points, 5.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 41.1% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range. Cadeau tied his season-high scoring mark in the national championship game against Connecticut with 19 points, adding 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and just one turnover while shooting 5-of-11 from the field, 1-of-4 from beyond the arc and 8-of-9 from the free throw line.

Cadeau's return is important for Michigan, who will lose Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara to the draft. Cadeau will be joined in Ann Arbor by talented rising sophomore Trey McKenney, as well as incoming transfers Moustapha Thiam, JP Estrella and Jalen Reed.

Cadeau's decision could pay off, especially if the veteran point guard turns in a strong senior season. The 2026 class is filled with talented guards, and the 2027 draft doesn't currently appear to have the same depth, which could help Cadeau earn a spot towards the top of the class.

One of the biggest concerns for the Wolverines' standout, though, is his size. Cadeau is listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, which could hold the former five-star prospect back from being a premier prospect in the 2027 class.

Still, the former No. 12 overall recruit could secure a spot in the 2027 NBA Draft if he builds upon his junior campaign.