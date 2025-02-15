Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr.'s Offers Long-Term Offensive Upside
Ahead of Michigan State’s matchup with Tennessee tonight, redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. is one of the Spartans’ most intriguing long-term prospects. While he has flown under the radar in draft conversations, his playmaking instincts are among the best in the Big Ten. It seems unlikely that he will enter the draft anytime soon, but as he continues to develop his all-around game in college, his ceiling should rise beyond his already promising floor-general status.
Through 23 games this season, Fears has averaged 7.4 points, two rebounds, six assists and one steal while maintaining solid efficiency—42.7% from the field, 42.1% from three and 75.6% from the free-throw line. As mentioned, he is one of the best passers in the Big Ten, ranking third in assists per game and boasting an impressive assist percentage of 42.8%. He has led the Spartans in assists 15 times this season, including in eight of their 13 conference games.
Beyond his passing, Fears is also a reactive defender who frequently pressures ball-handlers and disrupts passing lanes to generate steals. Although he lacks ideal size at 6-foot-2, his aggressive playstyle allows him to compete effectively against both guards and wings along the perimeter. How well his defensive impact translates to the next level remains uncertain, but it will undoubtedly be a key area of development over the next few years.
While his scoring has been efficient, it has come on low volume, making it crucial to monitor how these numbers evolve in the future. If he can maintain his shooting efficiency while taking on a larger scoring role, his ceiling as an offensive initiator should rise. In the eight games where he attempted more than five shots from the field, Fears averaged 10.3 points on 41.7% shooting. While this is a small sample size, it provides a solid foundation to build upon.
Ultimately, Jeremy Fears Jr. remains a fascinating prospect whose game continues to develop. His elite playmaking, defensive instincts and potential as a scorer make him a player to watch in the coming seasons. If he refines his offensive repertoire and strengthens his defensive versatility, he could emerge as a high-level prospect in future draft discussions. For now, his focus will be on helping Michigan State succeed while steadily expanding his game.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.