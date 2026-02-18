Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr. Continues to Climb NBA Draft Boards

The Michigan Wolverines have undoubtedly been one of college basketball's best teams throughout the 2025-26 NCAA campaign.

Dusty May's team is 25-1 on the season, with its lone loss coming by three points at the hands of Wisconsin, who was ranked No. 24 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Wolverines have been led by multiple standouts this year, including a few potential NBA Draft picks. UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg received most of the attention entering this season after testing the draft waters in 2025 but electing to return to school and transfer to Michigan.

As expected, Lendeborg has performed well in Ann Arbor and has a strong chance to be picked in the first round this summer, but another transfer has also emerged as a prospect in the 2026 class.

Sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. is averaging 13.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 67% from the field and 79% from the free throw line. On Tuesday, the former four-star recruit tallied 12 points, 11 rebounds and 2 assists, helping Michigan to a win against No. 7 Purdue.

This marks Johnson's second double-double in the past four games, and his sixth of the season. The Michigan star notched a career-high 29 points against USC in early January and a career-best 16 rebounds against Washington less than two weeks later.

Johnson began his college career an Illinois, where he carved out a decent role as a freshman. The coveted forward has developed into a key piece of the Wolverines rotation this year, starting all 26 games and playing more than 24 minutes per contest.

As the season progresses, Johnson has continued to improve, settling into his role on a team with multiple veterans. With good size, strength and increased production, the sophomore has started to regularly appear in the first round of NBA mock drafts.

Derek Parker slotted the 6-foot-9, 250-pounder at No. 24 to the Los Angeles Lakers in his latest projection for NBA Draft on SI.

Johnson's rebounding prowess and efficient play-finishing ability could make him a solid pairing with Luka Doncic, giving the Lakers a promising young presence on the interior who can would also bolster the team's troublesome defense.

Over the coming months, Johnson will have the opportunity to improve his draft stock even more through the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments. Ranked No. 1 in the nation, Michigan will obviously have aspirations of a deep postseason run, giving scouts a good look at Johnson on the big stage against quality competition.

