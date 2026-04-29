Mike Malone, UNC Land Potential 2027 NBA Draft Lottery Pick Sayon Keita

The North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball team will look very different in 2026-27.

After five seasons at the helm, former UNC guard and NBA first-round pick Hubert Davis was relieved of his duties as the team's head coach.

North Carolina also saw departures of likely top-5 pick Caleb Wilson and potential first rounder Henri Veesaar to the NBA Draft. Veteran guard Seth Trimble also finished off his collegiate eligibility, leaving the Tar Heels without three talented players and key starters from the 2025-26 season.

To replace Davis, UNC tapped former Denver Nuggets head coach and NBA champion Mike Malone to be the team's next head coach. Early in his tenure, Malone has already gotten to work rebuilding North Carolina's roster.

In addition to incoming five-star freshman Maximo Adams, the Tar Heels have scored commitments from multiple big-time transfers, including potential 2027 NBA Draft prospects Neoklis Avdalas and Matt Able.

Able is currently testing the 2026 NBA Draft waters, and could remain in the class if he receives solid feedback from scouts. The deadline to withdraw from this year's draft is May 27.

In addition to Adams, Avdalas and Able, Malone and North Carolina landed another coveted prospect on Tuesday, April 28.

Sayon Keita, a five-star international prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, announced his pledge to the Tar Heels on the same day that top recruit Tyran Stokes committed to Kansas.

NEWS: Sayon Keita has committed to UNC, Gersh Sports tells DraftExpress.



The 7-foot, 18-year-old Mali native is a projected 2027 lottery pick, oozing talent as a finisher, passer, offensive rebounder and shot-blocker, with a 7'5 wingspan.



Huge talent injection for Mike Malone. pic.twitter.com/bUsu4WPZfu — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 28, 2026

Listed at 7-feet tall, UNC's newest commit is originally from Mali, but has spent the past two seasons playing for FC Barcelona in Spain. In the EuroLeague, Keita played alongside former NBA players Willy Hernangomez and Tomas Satoransky, averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 58.3% from the field in 8.7 minutes per game across six contests.

Keita also appeared in seven games for FC Barcelona in Liga ACB, Spain's top professional basketball league.

While Keita's international stats aren't eye-popping, the 18-year-old has a reported 7-foot-5 wingspan, and should be able to make an impact for the Tar Heels as a replacement for Veesaar. Kieta's physical traits give him the potentail to be a solid rebounder and shot-blocker at the collegiate level, skills that could vault him into the lottery of the 2027 NBA Draft.

If Keita puts together a strong freshman campaign in Chapel Hill, and the Tar Heels other new additions mesh with Malone, UNC could once again be an elite team with multiple NBA Draft prospects on the roster.