Mikel Brown Jr. Selected with No. 6 Pick: Scouting Report, Fit and More

The 2026 NBA Draft is underway, with a chunk of top prospects already off the board. The Wizards, Jazz and Grizzlies kicked off the top of the draft, causing the domino effect.

The class has been touted as one of the best in some time, with a star trio near the top, a fourth option he could still offer stardom, and some upside swings through the rest of the lottery.

One such swing is former Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr., who was selected with the No. 6 overall pick by the Brooklyn Nets. He saw an up-and-down season with the Cardinals due to a back injury, but was still able to showcase his firepower with 18.2 points per game, including 4.7 assists.

Below you can find Brown’s scouting report and future fit in the NBA:

Mikel Brown Jr. Scouting Report

College: Louisville

Class: Freshman

Position: Guard

Height: 6-5

Wingspan: 6-7

Draft age: 20.2

Strengths:

Positional size and athleticism

Shooting and shot-making upside

Handling and creation upside

Passing and play-making upside

Areas of Improvement:

Efficiency and decision-making

Strength and defense

Outlook:

Outside of the top-four of AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson and Caleb Wilson, Brown has some of the highest upside in the class. His combination of positional size, athleticism, volume shooting, handling, driving, finishing and passing and play-making ability stands out.

Brown needs to refine the edges of his game, cutting down on errant decision-making such as turnovers and bad shots. But if he can iron things out, he’ll offer a well-sized guard that can moonlight at either position, and should have a higher floor than most at 6-foot-5.

Role: Lead Guard, Secondary Creator

Impact: Star Upside, Starter, Rotation

Swing skills: Decision-Making, Defense

Fit with Nets

Notable players: Michael Porter Jr., Egor Demin, Julius Randle

Mikel Brown Jr. profiles perfectly as a Net, checking plenty of the boxes they looked for at the 2025 draft. He has positional size and good athleticism for a guard, can handle the ball, but also offers tons of 3-point shooting.

He can plug right into the Nets' current core from a 3-point shooting perspective, bombing alongside Michael Porter Jr., Egor Demin and now Julius Randle.

Eventually, Brown will be looked at as the star piece in the team's core, developing into an on-ball force that can get downhill, create his own shot from three and play-make for others.