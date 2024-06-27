Minnesota Emerges As Unlikely Winners Of Draft Night
After an incredible Western Conference Finals run, the Minnesota Timberwolves entered draft night with just the 27th overall pick in the first round and limited cap space. With tame expectations heading into the night, GM Tim Connelly shocked many by trading away a 2031 unprotected first round pick as well as a 2030 first round pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs for the eighth overall pick. With this pick, Minnesota selected guard Rob Dillingham from Kentucky.
Towards the end of the first round, though, is where the Timberwolves made perhaps an even more impactful move. With their own 27th overall pick, they landed wing Terrence Shannon Jr. from Illinois, instantly becoming one of the biggest steals of the night. Minnesota entered the night with a singular late pick, and exited with two lottery-level prospects.
Coach Chris Finch said he expects the 19-year-old Dillingham to play “right away”. He’ll likely back up veteran point guard Mike Conley as the former Wildcat’s off-the-dribble creation will help a Minnesota offense that lacked depth in this department a year ago. Dillingnam will have to work to add strength and develop technically to fit in with the team’s league-topping defense, but his offense has the potential to contribute to the Timberwolves' success in the future if not this year. Dillingham is an intruging upside swing, who could provide meaningful NBA creation in a few years time should he develop to his fullest. He'll have to work on adjusting to the physicality of the NBA on both ends, and will likely have to continue to make big strides as a scorer and playmaker, but Minnesota provides an infrastructure he can really thrive in.
On the other hand, the 23-year-old Shannon Jr. has a skillset already fit for immediate impact in Minnesota. His explosive slashing to the basket will pop alongside the creation of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, while his proficient on-ball defense will contribute to the dominant defensive group.
Already one of the biggest favorites out West, the Timberwolves may have just made their playoff rotation even stronger with their draft night acquisitions.
