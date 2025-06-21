Minnesota Timberwolves Add Polarizing Playmaker in Recent Mock Draft
The Minnesota Timberwolves experienced highs and lows during their most recent playoff run.
The team eliminated what appeared to be a formidable Lakers team in five games before knocking off the Warriors, but Anthony Edwards were eventually eliminated in another five-game series at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
After being knocked out of the postseason in the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive season, the Wolves hold the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Chris Finch's team needs more players who can handle and distribute the ball alongside Anthony Edwards, and a recent mock draft saw Minnesota adding a prospect who can help the group improve in those areas.
NBA Draft on SI's most recent projection saw the Wolves select BYU standout Egor Demin with their first pick in this year's class.
During his lone season with the Cougars, Demin averaged 10.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc.
Originally from Moscow, Russia, Demin played for Real Madrid in Spain before making the transition to college basketball. The 19-year-old measured at 6-foot-8 and a quarter of an inch without shoes, weighing 199 pounds and notching a 6-foot-10 and a quarter of an inch wingspan.
With good positional size, a solid handle and good passing acuman, Demin should be able to make an impact for Minnesota early in his career. Against Oklahoma City, the Wolves lack of playmaking and ball handling ultimatley led to the group being eliminated quickly by the Thunder as Mark Daigneault's team easily forced turnovers and scored in transition, forcing Edwards to make tough decisions.
Adding another playmaker would help set Edwards, and the team's other shooters, up for open looks.
While Demin may not be the best athlete, his size should help make him a decent defender at the next level if he continues to improve and give effort on that end of the floor.
The former 5-star recruit also needs to improve as a 3-point shooter, but heading to a team that was shot well from beyond the arc this season, Demin's lack of perimeter prowess shouldn't be as much of a limiting factor.
