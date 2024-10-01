Timberwolves ‘Blown Away’ by Rookie Rob Dillingham
In one of the biggest surprises of draft night 2024, the Minnesota Timberwolves traded into the top-10, landing Kentucky point guard Rob Dillingham.
Somewhat of a surprise one-and-done, Dillingham wowed for the Wildcats with high-octane scoring and silky play-making. In 32 games, he scored 15.2 points on 48% shooting, cashing in on 44% of his threes and dishing nearly four assists, too.
Now, with the Wolves, Dillingham will look to crack the Timberwolves tough lineup. And it seems he’s making a good first impression with the organization.
“We think people will be very surprised by his playmaking,” Timberwolves’ President Tim Connelly said at Minnesota’s media day. “He cares, we’ve kind’ve been blown away with the work ethic and care factor of a bunch of our young guys this summer.”
At 2024 Summer League, Dillingham was one of the standout performers, averaging 13.6 points and 7.6 assists in five games.
In continuing to talk about Dillingham, Connelly touched on his role moving forward with the team, which certainly won’t be given away given the team’s hopes at contending.
“Specific to role, it’s up to Finchy, it won’t be given. We think he can help us, he brings some things we presently lack, the quickness, the ability to create a shot whenever he wants. It’s a blessing and curse to be drafted to a good team, where the minutes aren’t just given to you. He’s ready for the challenge.”
