Rob Dillingham Sees Perplexing Start to Timberwolves Career
To begin the season, playing time for Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Rob Dillingham was few and far between.
Five full Timberwolves games were eclipsed before the 2024 NBA Draft’s eighth pick even stepped foot on the floor, and even then he saw just 13 minutes across his first three games.
In game No. 4, he scored seven points on perfect shooting, adding three rebounds and two dime, assuredly guaranteeing himself at least a little more runway. But the time didn’t follow soon after.
In late-November, Dillingham finally got his first true opportunity, earning a stretch of three games with double-digit minutes, largely due to the absence of guard Mike Conley. In just a two-point loss to the Celtics, Dillingham scored 14 points on 60% shooting, connecting on two of his four attempted triples.
He followed that up with his best game of the season in an overtime loss to Houston: 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting, with seven assists and five rebounds. The efficiency wasn’t totally there, but he was pivotal to righting the ship off the bench, finishing as a team-high +26 in the six-point loss.
Since that game on Nov. 26, Dillingham has played in just one game, taking the floor for just six minutes in a loss to the Kings. As Conley returned, Dillingham went down the depth chart. Recently, the former Kentucky Wildcat suffered an ankle sprain, extremely unfortunate timing given he was just hitting his stride days before.
When the newbie does return from injury, Minnesota would likely do well to give him at least a handful of minutes as a bench spark.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.