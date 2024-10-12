Timberwolves’ Rob Dillingham Showcases Passing Versus 76ers
Rob Dillingham has long been known for his scoring prowess, using his quickness and change-of-pace to drive to the rim, pull-up in the mid-range and fire off triples.
But so far in his professional career, his passing has been key to his success.
On Friday night, shots weren’t falling for the Timberwolves newest guard. Dillingham finished just 2-for-8 from the field for seven points, only cashing on one of his five 3-point attempts. That will be well under average for the former Kentucky Wildcat, who projects to be a high-level scorer at any level of basketball.
But he more than made up for it with his overall production, and more specifically his premier passing.
Dillingham finished with nine assists to zero turnovers, an expertly hard mark to hit given the skill jump for a rookie in the NBA. Even more, the undersized guard was able to add four rebounds and three steals in making up his +10 plus-minus.
At times, he slashed and made something out of nothing in setting up the corner three. Once he found Anthony Edwards cutting to the paint for the easy layup. And others were found via excellent pick-and-roll play. Suffice to say, Dillingham’s passing prowess was on full display.
And it wasn’t the first time he’s shown this type of skill.
At Summer League 2024 in Las Vegas, Dillingham was one of the standout performers, averaging 13.6 points and dishing a scorching 7.6 assists per game, good for fifth among all participants.
If his advanced passing and playmaking truly is here to stay, Dillingham could earn a vastly larger role for Minnesota sooner than expected.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.