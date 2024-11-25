Rookie Provides Bench Spark for Timberwolves
The 2024-25 NBA season hasn’t quite gone the way many expected for the Minnesota Timberwolves thus far, with the team boasting just a .500 record after dropping to the Boston Celtics on Sunday night.
The two teams jostled back-and-forth for the entirety of the game, before Jaylen Brown hit a late 3-pointer to push his total to 29 and the Celtics beyond reach for Minnesota.
In a slim silver lining for the Timberwolves, rookie Rob Dillingham got his most burn of the season, scoring a solid 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting. He played just 16 total minutes, hitting half of his four attempted 3-pointers and adding one assist in finishing as a positive on-court.
While the team ultimately couldn’t come away with the win, production from a newbie in any sense is a win in itself. Especially given the next closest bench scorer for Minnesota was Naz Reid with just five points.
On the season, Dillingham has played in just eight games, playing just under six minutes and scoring 2.0 points on 54% shooting.
The No. 8 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Dillingham’s exclusion from the rotation has been somewhat puzzling considering the team spent future capital to add him, as well as needs somewhat of a scoring punch off the bench.
While the former Kentucky Wildcat likely doesn’t need 30 minutes of play a night, it would likely be advantageous for the team to at least explore lineups with Dillingham playing in the backcourt.
Minnesota next takes on the white-hot Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Dillingham will look to continue to build on his hot performance.
