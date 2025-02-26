Timberwolves Rookies Come Up Big in Win Against Thunder
Heading into the fourth quarter trailing by 22 points, the Minnesota Timberwolves were able to pull off the stunning comeback victory in overtime spearheaded by their two first-round draft picks. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham were crucial for the Timberwolves, who were without Julius Randle and Donte Divincenzo, in leading one of the NBA's most unlikely victories against a 46-10 Thunder with their star, Anthony Edwards, struggling offensively all night.
Terrence Shannon Jr. | Guard | 6-foot-6 | 215 lbs | Illinois
The No. 27 pick in the 2024 draft, Terrence Shannon Jr. has seen limited playing time all season and has only recently been inserted into the rotation due to key injuries. Shannon came up big for the Wolves in the fourth quarter scoring 11 of his 17 points against one of the best defenses in the league. He showcased his strength and athleticism getting to the rim at will and finishing through contact. Shannon was unstoppable with a full head of steam getting downhill attacking whoever was in front of him. He played fearlessly on both ends of the floor as he contributed 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal as well. The Illinois product made two particularly incredible defensive plays blocking Jalen Williams with great verticality at the end of the fourth quarter and stole the ball from MVP-candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander that enabled the Timberwolves to take the lead in overtime.
Rob Dillingham | Guard | 6-foot-3 | 175 lbs | Kentucky
The No. 8 pick in the 2024 draft, Rob Dillingham has had a rough February in his first full month in the rotation. He's currently shooting 35.1% from the field and 12.5% from three on the month, but was able to play a huge role in Monday night's win. The quick guard put up 12 points, four rebounds, five assists and a steal in 26 minutes of action. He made a number of impressive plays including pick-pocketing Gilgeous-Alexander for a transition and-one finish. With defense being a question mark of his since he was at Kentucky, Dillingham was able to hold his own against a Thunder team with some bigger guards. He showcased his three-level scoring ability getting to the rim, hitting a tough push-shot outside the lane against Jalen Williams and knocked down a three at the top of the key. The Kentucky product also made a number of nice passes to the open man and only committed one turnover on the night.
