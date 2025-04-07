Mock Draft: Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. Drafted by Suns
The 2025 NCAA Tournament has been enlightening for those looking to the 2025 NBA Draft. Especially for prospects like Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr., who’s added his name to the storied list of players to drastically raise their stock while there.
At 6-foot-3, Clayton’s had a full season worth of draft-worthy play for the Gators, but he’s come alive in March Madness. In his last two games — Elite Eight and Final Four bouts versus Texas Tech and Auburn — he’s scored 30-plus points, becoming the first player to do so since Larry Bird.
His play has earned Florida a trip to the national title, where they’ll face off against Houston tonight. And it’s also earned him a likely first round grade at the ’25 draft.
In a recent mock draft posted to YouTube, Clayton was selected at No. 29 by the Phoenix Suns, a team in desperate need of skilled guards. You can watch the mock below, or read on to examine the fit between the two:
Currently on the outside looking in of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns — led by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal — have massively underachieved this season. And it’s raised concerns about Durant wanting to leave for greener pastures this offseason.
They have a host of talented off-ball guards, but just two true lead guards in Tyus Jones and Monte Morris, both of which have been low in terms of impact this season.
In Clayton, who’s averaged 18.5 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game for the Gators this season, the Suns would add an experienced lead guard able to handle the ball and put it through the hoop often.
For the Gators, he’s been a steadying offensive presence late in games, and alongside the likes of Booker and potentially Durant, he could steady offense there too. Regardless of whether the former MVP forward stays or goes, drafting a player as proven as Clayton certianly wouldn't be a bad thing for the future.
The Suns will have one of the later first round picks in the draft, and Clayton’s stock is rising quickly. But there’s a chance he’ll still be there with so many developmental picks waiting ahead.