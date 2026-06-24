Morez Johnson Jr. Selected with No. 9 Pick: Scouting Report, Fit and More

We’re officially through several picks at the 2026 NBA Draft, with teams like the Wizards, Jazz, Grizzlies, Bulls and plenty more having been bolstered with shiny new talent.

One such player who just went off the board is Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr., who was selected at No. 9 by the Mavericks. A surprising addition to the class, Johnson slotted in perfectly for the Wolverines this season, averaging 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while shooting 62% overall.

He offers a modern forward prospect, and should be able to hit the ground running in the NBA. Below is Johnson’s scouting report, and how he could fit with the Mavs:

Morez Johnson Jr. Scouting Report

College: Michigan

Class: Sophomore

Position: Forward

Height: 6-10

Wingspan: 7-3

Draft age: 20.4

Strengths:

Strength and tools

Defensive impact and versatility

Play-finishing

Rebounding and Screening

Areas of Improvement:

Passing and play-making

Shooting

Outlook:

With prototypical forward size, Johnson projects to play the four in the NBA, with the ability to size up some due to strength and length. Offensively, he’s little more than a play-finisher presently — crashing the rim and dunking — though his touch and free throw percentage give hope he can eventually space the floor.

On defense, Johnson will be capable of guarding across multiple positions, able to take on big assignments or even size down to wings and big guards with his ability to hound in space.

His athleticism and motor should lead to immediate translation, with further development to be had on offense.

Role: Rim-Runner, Switch Big

Impact: Starter, Rotation, Late-Rotation

Swing skills: Shooting, Passing

Fit with Mavericks

Notable players: Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively

Johnson becoming a top-10 pick was the first big shock of the draft night, with him following former Michigan head coach Dusty May to Dallas.

May's influence has obviously already rooted itself in Dallas, with the team selecting the play-finisher and elite defender. With a future hole at guard outside of Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks leaning away from a guard was an interesting decision.

Still, Johnson offers a truly versatile defender, able to switch onto guards, defend on the interior and everything in between. In tandem with Cooper Flagg, Johnson will create a truly fearsome forward duo. With Dereck Lively II backing them both up, they'll have an massive frontline.

Dallas still has a late-first and could make moves through draft night.